Analysts Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $779.98 Million

Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report sales of $779.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $771.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $785.00 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $720.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

IDXX opened at $611.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $641.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $455.23 and a one year high of $706.95.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $223,420,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,814,000 after buying an additional 196,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after buying an additional 134,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,302,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

