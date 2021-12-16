Analysts Anticipate Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to Post -$1.03 EPS

Analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Protara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($2.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TARA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $6.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $73.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.79. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.51.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $63,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 69,246 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,801,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,288,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

