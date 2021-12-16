Analysts Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will report $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Bally’s reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bally’s.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on BALY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Capp bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence Downey bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. 40.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BALY opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 2.34. Bally’s has a one year low of $33.24 and a one year high of $75.92.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bally’s (BALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.