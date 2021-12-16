Analysts Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). BTRS reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:BTRS remained flat at $$7.79 during trading hours on Thursday. 20,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.88. BTRS has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

In other BTRS news, Director Juli Spottiswood acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 65,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 102.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,408 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter worth approximately $908,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

