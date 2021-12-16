Analysts Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.29). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on HP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.57.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,116 shares of company stock worth $652,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,488,000 after buying an additional 2,935,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,901,000 after buying an additional 33,944 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,345,000 after buying an additional 155,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,067,000 after buying an additional 341,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,006,000 after buying an additional 2,286,230 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP stock remained flat at $$23.62 during trading on Thursday. 47,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,166. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $36.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.79%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

