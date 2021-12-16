Analysts Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Earnings of $6.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.67 and the highest is $7.08. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings per share of $5.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $16.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $17.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $17.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.55 to $18.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.74. 405,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,060. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $141.39 and a 1-year high of $273.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,366,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,846,000 after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,955,000 after purchasing an additional 239,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,603,000 after buying an additional 314,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,034,000 after buying an additional 481,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,012,000 after buying an additional 101,619 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

