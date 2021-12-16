Analysts Expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.64 Million

Analysts forecast that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will report sales of $232.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.50 million and the highest is $232.78 million. Knowles reported sales of $243.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $866.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $866.30 million to $866.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $925.80 million, with estimates ranging from $921.60 million to $930.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE KN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. Knowles has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $22.88.

In other news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,343 shares of company stock worth $7,257,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Knowles by 27.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 145,323 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 53.8% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

