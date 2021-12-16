Analysts Expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RADI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

RADI stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.44. 727,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,501. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $9,530,466.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,294,863 shares of company stock worth $21,005,484. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADI. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 181,806 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 316.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 110,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

