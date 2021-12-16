Analysts Expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Brokerages predict that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). Shake Shack reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHAK. Barclays decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 633.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,654,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHAK traded down $3.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.42. 45,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.14. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.94 and a beta of 1.54. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $68.23 and a 1-year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

