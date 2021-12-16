Analysts Expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will report $162.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.86 million and the lowest is $160.50 million. Switch reported sales of $127.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $592.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.10 million to $594.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $679.18 million, with estimates ranging from $671.00 million to $690.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

SWCH stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,661,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,494. Switch has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.82 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 13,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $352,946.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,594,268 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,444 in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Switch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,897,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Switch by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,985,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after buying an additional 359,739 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

