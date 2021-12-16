Analysts Expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to Post $1.58 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. Worthington Industries reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE WOR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.22. 371,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,782,000 after acquiring an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,184,000 after acquiring an additional 88,572 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after acquiring an additional 658,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

