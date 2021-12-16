Analysts Expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to Post $1.58 EPS

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. Worthington Industries reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE WOR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.22. 371,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,782,000 after acquiring an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,184,000 after acquiring an additional 88,572 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after acquiring an additional 658,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.