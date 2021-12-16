Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heartland BancCorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s FY2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $16.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. Heartland BancCorp has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $2.508 per share. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

