Analysts Set CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Target Price at C$41.00

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of CAE to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

CAE stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,647. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.80. The stock has a market cap of C$9.69 billion and a PE ratio of 68.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$27.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.43.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$907.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.2400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

