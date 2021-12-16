Analysts Set Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Target Price at $67.00

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.
DASTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $59.91 on Monday. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.83.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
See Also: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.