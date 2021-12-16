Analysts Set First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target at C$21.13

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCR.UN. CIBC upped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

FCR.UN stock traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.81. 471,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,016. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$13.39 and a 52 week high of C$19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.58. The company has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.98.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.