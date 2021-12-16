Analysts Set ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) PT at $301.75

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.75.

ITMPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. ITM Power has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

