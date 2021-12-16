Analysts Set Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) PT at $38.00

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ADRNY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of ADRNY opened at $33.96 on Monday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
