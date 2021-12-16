Analysts Set Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) PT at $38.00

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADRNY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of ADRNY opened at $33.96 on Monday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

