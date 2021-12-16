Analysts Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) PT at $76.13

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

PNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.60. The stock had a trading volume of 977,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,696. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

