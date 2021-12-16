Analysts Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) PT at C$148.00

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$148.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$131.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 48.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$131.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$129.48. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$99.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 5.5999999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is presently 90.50%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

