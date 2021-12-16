Analysts Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Target Price at $22.56

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

STNG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.37. 25,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,365. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $722.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 31,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

