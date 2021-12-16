Analysts Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Price Target at C$25.28

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.28.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TXG. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th.
TSE:TXG opened at C$12.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.95.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
