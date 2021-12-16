Analysts Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Price Target at C$25.28

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXG. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

TSE:TXG opened at C$12.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.95.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.21. Research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.