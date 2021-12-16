Analysts Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) PT at C$25.28

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$12.07 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$20.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.24.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

