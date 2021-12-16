Analysts Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) PT at C$25.28

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.28.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
Shares of TXG stock opened at C$12.07 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$20.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.24.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
