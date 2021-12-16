Analysts Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Price Target at C$15.67

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at C$19.97 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.15 and a 1 year high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.93. The company has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 5.74.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$784.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

