Analysts Set Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) PT at GBX 1,312.89

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,327.33 ($17.54).

Several brokerages recently commented on VTY. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,490 ($19.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($14.93) to GBX 1,260 ($16.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.77) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Vistry Group stock traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,108 ($14.64). 395,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,234. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 825.77 ($10.91) and a one year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,153.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,199.22. The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

