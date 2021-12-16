Analysts Set Volvo Car AB (NASDAQ:VLVOF) PT at 80.67

Volvo Car AB (NASDAQ:VLVOF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 80.67.

VLVOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a SEK 85 price objective on the stock. Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a SEK 90 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a SEK 61 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ VLVOF remained flat at $8.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633. Volvo Car has a twelve month low of 7.02 and a twelve month high of 8.65.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

