Analyzing Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Electric Last Mile Solutions has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tata Motors has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

54.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Tata Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Tata Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.91% -13.66% Tata Motors -4.68% -0.67% -0.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Electric Last Mile Solutions and Tata Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00 Tata Motors 0 4 1 0 2.20

Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.58%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Tata Motors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Tata Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Tata Motors $33.65 billion 0.59 -$1.95 billion ($2.41) -13.34

Electric Last Mile Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tata Motors.

Summary

Electric Last Mile Solutions beats Tata Motors on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories. It also consists of sub-segments, such as, Tata Commercial Vehicles, Tata Passenger Vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover, and Vehicle Financing. The Others segment includes information technology and insurance broking services. The company was founded on September 1, 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.