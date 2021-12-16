Analyzing First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) & Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and First Financial Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 32.05% 9.87% 0.51% First Financial Bancorp. 30.25% 9.56% 1.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and First Financial Bancorp., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 3 4 6 0 2.23 First Financial Bancorp. 0 2 0 0 2.00

First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.06%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $6.16 billion 3.18 $1.70 billion $0.49 10.28 First Financial Bancorp. $714.09 million 3.06 $155.81 million $2.12 11.00

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bancorp.. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance. Its products and services include borrow; digital tools; digital services; self-service; digital wallet; treasury management; employee services; financial planning; investment management; and trust administration. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

