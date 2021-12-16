Analyzing Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) and Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)

Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) and Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Jardine Matheson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Dufry shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Jardine Matheson has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dufry has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jardine Matheson and Dufry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jardine Matheson 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dufry 1 5 2 0 2.13

Dufry has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 796.55%. Given Dufry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dufry is more favorable than Jardine Matheson.

Profitability

This table compares Jardine Matheson and Dufry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jardine Matheson N/A N/A N/A Dufry N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jardine Matheson and Dufry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jardine Matheson $32.65 billion 1.23 -$394.00 million N/A N/A Dufry $2.73 billion 1.45 -$2.68 billion N/A N/A

Jardine Matheson has higher revenue and earnings than Dufry.

Summary

Dufry beats Jardine Matheson on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C). JC&C in turn has a 50% shareholding in Astra. Jardine Strategic also has a 58% shareholding in Jardine Matheson. The Group companies operate in the fields of motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, transport services, restaurants, luxury hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, energy and agribusiness. The company was founded on April 9, 1984 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

