Analyzing VIA optronics (VIAO) & Its Competitors

VIA optronics (NYSE: VIAO) is one of 158 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare VIA optronics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of VIA optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares VIA optronics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics -5.73% -13.66% -6.74% VIA optronics Competitors -12.30% 2.70% 2.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VIA optronics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $174.30 million -$4.13 million -13.40 VIA optronics Competitors $3.44 billion $606.60 million -9.17

VIA optronics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics. VIA optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

VIA optronics has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics’ peers have a beta of 0.72, indicating that their average stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for VIA optronics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 VIA optronics Competitors 2205 8812 16390 667 2.55

VIA optronics presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.96%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 11.22%. Given VIA optronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

VIA optronics peers beat VIA optronics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

