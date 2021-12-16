Andrew Combs Buys 4,000 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) EVP Andrew Combs acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $627.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.44. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,598,000 after purchasing an additional 300,392 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,483,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after acquiring an additional 195,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,238,000 after acquiring an additional 258,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,125,000 after buying an additional 178,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 472.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after buying an additional 624,622 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PRLD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

