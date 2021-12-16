Andrew Combs Buys 4,000 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) EVP Andrew Combs acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of PRLD stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $627.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.44. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38.
Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on PRLD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.
Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.
