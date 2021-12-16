Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.19 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $52.00 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.20 or 0.00218646 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002937 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00019983 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.37 or 0.00568138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00067378 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

