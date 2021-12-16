Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Apple were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $179.30 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.84.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

