Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Down 7.8%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares fell 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.12. 24,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 216,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMTI. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

The company has a market cap of $577.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.