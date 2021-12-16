Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Barclays

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $212.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

APTV stock opened at $164.44 on Thursday. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $119.75 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 25.1% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

