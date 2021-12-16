Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $9.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, VP Rafael Bejar acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $65,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 220,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 8,476,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a market cap of $105.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.65. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

