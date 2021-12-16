Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) traded up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.66. 105,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 50,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a current ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.51.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.05. Analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -1.1399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rafael Bejar purchased 10,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,792.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,792.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

