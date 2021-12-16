Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 56 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in NVR by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in NVR by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,359.25.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,907.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.98. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,885.00 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5,203.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,068.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $65.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

