Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.2% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 83,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 179,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 60,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.