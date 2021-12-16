Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 6,240 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 85.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 640.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of CWT opened at $70.66 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

