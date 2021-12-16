Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,773 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,752 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,687. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $127.29 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $127.85. The stock has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

