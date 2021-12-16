Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,721 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,133,000 after buying an additional 678,827 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 65,251 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $2,139,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,032,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,570,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,692,000. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,177.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $100,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,635 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

