Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 46,548 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 277,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on USPH shares. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

NYSE:USPH opened at $95.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.23. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.14%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

