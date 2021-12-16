Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,312,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580,164 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,981,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,652,000 after purchasing an additional 426,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,232,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 424,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

ADM opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

