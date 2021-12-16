ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the November 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ ACTD opened at $10.01 on Thursday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $8,916,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 4.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 655,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC raised its holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 4.4% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 254,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 92,986.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,210,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,824 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 331.0% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 88,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.