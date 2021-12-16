ArdCoin (ARDX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $107,148.00

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.69 million and $107,148.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00211490 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

