Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$52.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.83.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$50.45 on Thursday. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$24.39 and a 1 year high of C$53.46. The firm has a market cap of C$5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.59.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total transaction of C$990,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$744,084. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total transaction of C$499,460.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,008 shares of company stock worth $3,299,145.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

