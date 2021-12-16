ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is Intrua Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 4.1% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $22,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 506.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

ARKK opened at $95.43 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.84.

