Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arkema from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arkema currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $134.48 on Monday. Arkema has a 1 year low of $105.70 and a 1 year high of $141.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.53 and its 200-day moving average is $131.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

