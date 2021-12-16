Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,000 shares, an increase of 176.8% from the November 15th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $644,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Artisan Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Artisan Acquisition

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

