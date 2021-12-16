Ascential (LON:ASCL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ASCL. Barclays raised Ascential to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.95) to GBX 500 ($6.61) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 453.33 ($5.99).

Shares of ASCL stock opened at GBX 402.14 ($5.31) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 420.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 412.54. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 322.20 ($4.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 456.80 ($6.04).

In other Ascential news, insider Paul Harrison sold 86,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.37), for a total value of £352,505.44 ($465,845.70).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

